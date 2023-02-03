JESSICA Townsend and Lisa Sproates used to rely on intensive care paramedics for help in the most trying times, now they're the ones that answer the calls.
Daunting, difficult, but very rewarding is how they described their six months of rigorous training before hitting the road in their new roles.
They see people on their worst days, but even after 10 or 15 years on the job as paramedics in Tamworth, they are inspired and excited to keep growing and serving.
"I think what keeps you coming back is that constant change, you're always learning, there's not a day that goes by that you don't see something different," Ms Sproates told the Leader.
"It's nice to know we have changed someone's day or made their grieving process a little it easier," Ms Townsend said.
Intensive care paramedics can support crews from other towns, work on big trauma cases, have more equipment and have specialist cardiac and airway management training. They are leaders and can help reassure others.
"We're that calm to the storm," Ms Sproates said.
"If a crew has a really critically ill patient, they might have done everything, but we come because they believe the patient may need further intervention or is on the edge of deteriorating, and we can reassure them and give them further advice," Ms Townsend said.
The pair - who are also close friends - spent three months living in Sydney as part of the course to level up.
Now, they're working on mastering their craft.
"We were the ones who were calling, and now it's us," Ms Townsend said.
The two new graduates have boosted the intensive care squad at the Tamworth Ambulance Station for the first time in a while.
The two women said the support from their families meant everything, day-in and day-out, and while being away from them was hard, being a role-model for their kids meant a lot.
"They see the effort ... and think 'wow, that's our mum'," Ms Sproates said.
They also rely on the comfort of each other and their peers to get through the tougher days.
Ms Townsend and Ms Sproates are both Indigenous women and encouraged anyone thinking about paramedicine to "go for it".
Ms Sproates said it was a big challenge to take on when her children got older, but she knew she had to do it.
"It doesn't matter where you come from, if you try hard enough and put the effort in, you can do anything you want," she said.
Ms Townsend, who comes from the Moree area, said she was determined.
"You can show anyone that if you put the effort in, it can be done," she said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
