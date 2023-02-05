VOLUNTEERS will no longer be forced to store firefighting equipment at their homes, with a new million-dollar station on the way.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has lodged a development application with Gunnedah Shire Council to build a $1.3 million fire station for local volunteers.
Located near the town's airport, between 41 Wean Road and Kelvin Road, the proposed site will mark the first ever station for the Gunnible Rural Fire Brigade, if the plans are ticked off by council.
With 43 members making up the brigade, the new station is critical for volunteers.
"The new station will eliminate the need for members to house trucks and equipment on their property, and provide a space for brigade meetings and training," a spokesperson for NSW RFS said.
The proposed facility will include four engine bays and multi-purpose rooms, which will be available to the community for public meetings and events.
"The new station will also provide the brigade the opportunity to grow membership and provide additional support and protection to their the local community," the spokesperson said.
Funding has already been secured for the project.
Other sites were considered to house the new facility, but being close to the airport was a key criteria.
According to the application, the proximity to the airport means there is potential for future expansion into air firefighting services.
If the development isn't given the green light from council, there will be a negative impact on residents, according to the report.
"The building will provide an essential service to the wider community by improving facilities to fight fires," the application says.
"Failure to deliver this project results in a range of social and economic disadvantages to the local Gunnedah community."
To carry out the development, a total of four eucalyptus trees would have to be removed from the site.
But the application states the overall impact on the environment is not considered detrimental.
The proposed plans are on public exhibition on council's website until February 14.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
