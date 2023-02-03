The mayor of Tenterfield says she'd like assurances from the government that her community was treated equitably in the wake of the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.
It follows a report which shows funding to areas ravaged in the devastating blazes, resulted in 96 per cent of projects going to Coalition-held seats.
Tenterfield was one of three bushfire-ravaged regions that missed out on fast-tracked financial support in 2019-2020.
The NSW Audit Office found former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro and his office intervened in a $100 million bushfire funding program, which resulted in Labor electorates missing out on emergency money.
Tenterfield is part of the Lismore electorate, held by Labor MP Janelle Saffin.
"I would have thought at the very least each shire would have had one project approved (in the first round), we didn't see a cent," Tenterfield Shire mayor Bronwyn Petrie said.
"We are well behind shires that had similar or less impact from bushfires and that concerns me."
The Central Coast LGA is reported to have suffered an economic impact of $163.3 million; with a 65.4million loss in the Blue Mountains and $9.7 million at Tenterfield.
All three were overlooked with the economic impact at Tenterfield likely to be a lot higher than $9.7million.
"To see the Blue Mountains, where we know how much damage was done, and to have them not get anything is quite extraordinary," Ms Petrie said.
"The fact of the matter is we had 60 per cent of the (Tenterfield) shire burnt with multiple fires from September 6 and well into February.
"On top of which our businesses were already suffering economically from fires earlier in the year.
"The impact to our businesses and to the our agricultural industries has been extreme as well as the impact on the mental health of our people."
State MP Janelle Saffin was highly critical of the coalition in what she said was "absolutely unconscionable."
"You don't play partisan politics with a disaster," Ms Saffin said.
"You work together to support communities regardless of how they vote.
"All local members work hard to support their communities and advocate for what we need.
"Anyone who plays politics with disaster is not fit to be in government."
Mayor Petrie said state and federal government had supported Tenterfield in the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund Stage 2.
It saw more than $5.7million spent to construct and seal the final 7.6-kilometre section of Mount Lindesay Road at two locations.
There was also $960,000 for villages to install bores for emergency water supply in villages like Drake while other works worth $4million were rejected in the third round of funding.
"If the state government would readdress the lack of support suggested in that report, than we have some good shovel-ready projects that would go down very well with the community," Ms Petrie said.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
