ALAN Sumner suffered his first stroke in 2004.
His wife Judy said they didn't find out what caused it until five years had passed.
"If I had a stroke today, I would get a lot better medical help and decisions to what he got 19 years ago," she said.
The couple residing in Tamworth is among reasons Mr Sumner didn't receive the help he needed, Mrs Sumner said.
"I think if he would have been in Sydney or Newcastle, they would have done a lot more investigating when he was in emergency, they would have done the scans to find out what caused it," she said.
Mr Sumner has aphasia as a result of stroke, and has lost the ability to speak.
The length of time between stroke and treatment is crucial, and telehealth has gone a long way towards making treatment fast for rural patients.
A 'telestroke' service has been fully rolled out across NSW in 23 rural and regional hospitals.
It provides 24/7 access to diagnosis and treatment and connects patients and local doctors with a network of specialist stroke physicians through video consultations managed by Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital.
Treasurer of Tamworth Stroke Group, Mrs Sumner said the survival rate from stroke is much better today.
"Because they hook straight up to the specialist," she said.
"It's just like they're in the room.
"Things are getting done by a top professional, which we don't have in Tamworth, so with telehealth it makes it a lot better for the rural areas," she said.
When Mr Sumner suffered his second stroke in 2015, he was in a nursing home after two falls.
His wife knew something was wrong as soon as she picked him up, although staff said otherwise.
She took him to his GP, who could see he "wasn't the same person".
Brain scans revealed he'd had another stroke sometime in the four to five days prior.
"I think it's a lot easier to get things in Sydney, Newcastle, because there's a lot more professionals to go around," Mrs Sumner said.
She said shortages of physios is a problem, as is the fact that people on age pensions can't always afford help.
There's a lot of things that Mr Sumner could have had answers for a lot quicker than he did, Mrs Sumner said.
"I think with telehealth they're going to look at a lot more areas," she said.
"It's amazing how things have come ahead with stroke, but I think it's only that people keep pushing to find out more and better ways."
Tamworth Stroke Group meets monthly and is guided by the Stroke Recovery Association.
Moree, Tamworth, and Armidale are among the 23 rural hospitals where Telestroke is available for patients.
