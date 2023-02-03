The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth hospital is one of 23 across NSW to offer Telestroke

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Sumner with husband Alan Sumner, who has suffered two strokes. Picture by Gareth Gardner

ALAN Sumner suffered his first stroke in 2004.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.