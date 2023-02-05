A record-breaking number of stalls and a great twilight atmosphere has left market organisers smiling.
Hundreds of people spent Saturday night at the first-ever Tamworth Craft Shed Twilight Market, to snag a a bargain and homemade goodies.
Organiser Debbie Couch said there was something for everyone, with 34 stalls showcasing handmade clothing, jewellery, plants and ceramics.
"Everyone seemed really happy," she said.
"Some people said it was almost like a carnival, very happy and very friendly."
With the market deemed a success, organisers are already planning to host another twilight event for March.
Ms Couch, who was manning a pottery and ceramics stall herself, said she was "rushed off" her feet.
"People came for the atmosphere and brought their wallets," she said.
The inaugural market was also a chance to attract some new regulars to the craft shed.
"We had a dozen people want to come and start learning pottery," Ms Couch said.
"That's part of the reason we do it, to let people know what we do and what we offer."
All money raised goes back into running the craft shed.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
