Bective-East will be looking for more of the same as they switch from one-day to two-mode and prepare for the run to the finals.
The Bulls produced what captain Jye Paterson labelled their best performance of the season last week to wrap up the one-day portion of the season with a 103-run thumping of Old Boys.
The "full performance we've been trying to get" with everyone chipping in and doing their job with the bat, the bowlers keeping things tidy and everyone up and about in the field, it was the kind of performance that as it gets towards the business end of the season he'll be hoping to see more of.
Looking to defend their first premiership in 18 seasons, Bective presently sit second on what is a pretty congested table.
They are just two points adrift of competition leaders City United, who just pipped them on quotients for a spot in Friday night's one-day final, and three ahead of third-placed North Tamworth with two games remaining (they have the bye in the final round).
Starting with South Tamworth beginning Saturday, they then have City to finish.
One-from-two in the two-dayers so far, Paterson spoke about if they bat first just trying to bat as long as they can.
"Most people know if you bat your 80 out you're probably winning eight or nine times out of 10 in Tamworth," he said.
"Then obviously at the other end, if we do bowl first just try and build pressure.
"Souths have a pretty decent batting lineup and a pretty long batting lineup so it's just kind of build pressure and hopefully take some wickets."
The Bulls have a pretty long batting line-up of their own, which is one of the reasons Paterson believes they are probably better-suited to the two-dayers more so than the one-dayers or Twenty20s.
"We kind of bat down to about nine," he said.
"A lot of other teams a lot of those guys are probably batting higher up the order."
"And then with our bowling, our pace attack's really good and then obviously with Benny (Taylor) back and Luke's (Paterson) been in really good form with the ball this year too so our spinners are probably right up there with a few of the best in the comp too."
He said they should be pretty much full strength on Saturday aside from last week's bowling hero Nick Hird. He is unavailable, but only for the first week.
Mitch Adams comes in for him.
Saturday could be a bit of a prequel to Sunday's Connolly Cup semi-final with Paterson one of several of the Bulls backing up for Quirindi. A number of the Souths players will meanwhile feature for their opponents Gwydir.
North Tamworth play Old Boys in the other game.
