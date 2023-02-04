The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Good News

First pharmacy in history of Spring Ridge, near Quirindi, opens for isolated community

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 4 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Kay has opened the first pharamacy in the history of Spring Ridge. Picture by Peter Hardin

AFTER years of working in the hustle-and-bustle of the city, Chloe Kay has swapped the beach for the bush in a monumental moment for a tiny town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.