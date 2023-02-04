AFTER years of working in the hustle-and-bustle of the city, Chloe Kay has swapped the beach for the bush in a monumental moment for a tiny town.
The pharmacist of 11-years was working on the Sunshine Coast, made a pit-stop in Coonabarabran for a few years, and has just opened the first pharmacy in the history of Spring Ridge.
A greater focus on community and customers is what Ms Kay is most looking forward to from the move.
"In the bigger towns it's all just about gross profit and pumping out 300 to 400 scripts per day," she said.
"What I'm really looking forward to here is giving more personalised advice and taking time to see everyone."
Selling sunscreen on the Sunshine Coast has been swapped for a demand for professional medical advice, with many customers unable to travel to a doctor.
Alongside her fiance, who grew up in Spring Ridge, the couple have taken over the general store and post office, which now includes the town's first pharmacy.
"It's pretty special to be part of the 'first in history'," she said.
With a population of around 300 people, Ms Kay said health services in isolated communities were often a lifeline for residents.
"Being far away from everything, people rely on you more for advice when they can't just go and see a doctor," she said.
"People have been really appreciative."
In her first week on the job, she'd already heard stories from locals that would have had to wait until the weekend to seek health advice, when they could drive to Quirindi or Gunnedah, if the pharmacy hadn't opened.
"If you're sick, or you've got a sick kid, the last thing you feel like doing is driving all the way to town," Ms Kay said.
The pharmacy offers a full-range of services including prescriptions, over the counter medications, blood pressure monitoring, health checks and diabetes and weight loss management.
Ms Kay has also revived the general store, with a coffee machine now on site for those passing through.
The pharmacy is located at 76 Darby Road and is open 8am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
