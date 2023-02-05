The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson says Dungowan Dam, Gunnedah Hospital and Tamworth's UNE Campus are 'progressing' after 2022 big build promise

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said many of the projects were "progressing" and "continuing". Picture by Peter Hardin

BIG BUILDS Kevin Anderson hoped to have ticked off his to-do-list in 2022, have come with him into the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.