BIG BUILDS Kevin Anderson hoped to have ticked off his to-do-list in 2022, have come with him into the new year.
The Tamworth MP told the Leader in January last year, 2022 would see shovels in the ground for big ticket items like Dungowan Dam, the new Gunnedah Hospital and Tamworth's University of New England (UNE) campus.
But in 2023, these projects have been described as "progressing" and "continuing".
Water security still remains the top priority for the incumbent MP, as he eyes-off a fourth term in the upcoming state election.
But his dream of digging the dam last year didn't come to fruition.
"I would want the pipeline work to continue, but the physical digging in relation to the dam has to start, I don't want to wait until the pipeline is constructed before we start construction on the dam," Mr Anderson told the Leader last year.
Fast forward 12-months, and the MP said a change of federal government and a request for more information had pushed back plans, but water security was still "progressing".
Among his hopes and dreams in 2022 was for construction to start on the new Gunnedah Hospital.
But with artist impressions of the new facility only released late last year, Mr Anderson said intensive community consultation was the reason for the hold up.
"We needed to make sure the planning was right," he said.
"The designs and plans that came through in 2019/20 have now been adjusted to meet the community's expectations, that's slowed things up a little. But we will end up with a much better facility."
The future site of Tamworth's UNE campus has remained relatively untouched since Mr Anderson helped turn the first sod in March 2022.
Since then delays, including internal staffing at the university, have plagued the project.
"We were hoping to have that more progressed by now," Mr Anderson said.
"We've delivered the money to UNE, so we'd encourage UNE to settle their executive structure and get on with progressing UNE for Tamworth."
The MP's 2022 wishlist also included a new Banksia Mental Health Unit and upgrades to the Port Stephens Cutting road, and the Goonoo Goonoo and Werris Creek roads.
Having not cut-the-ribbon on as many finished projects as he would have liked to in 2022, Mr Anderson said he understood the disappointment of the community.
"It's frustrating, I get frustrated with the delays," he said.
"There's still more work to be done, that's why I need to keep going and pushing to get these things done."
Mr Anderson will go up against, independent Mark Rodda, The Greens candidate Ryan Brooke and Labor's Kate McGrath at the state election on March 25.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
