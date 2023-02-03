Greater Northern Tigers 16s coach Cody Tickle says they're "ready to rock and roll" as they get set to kick-off their Andrew Johns Cup quest at Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
The Tigers 16s and 18s will both tackle North Coast to get their 2023 representative campaigns underway.
Tickle has stepped up to the head coach role this season after helping out in an assistant role the last couple of years.
"It's been pretty good," he said.
"We've trained pretty good over the summer so ready to rock and roll."
Commencing training back in November, the Werris Creek mentor has been happy with their progression.
"They've come a long way," he said.
"They've really developed their core skills."
They take in mixed trial form beating Western in their first game before suffering a disappointing loss to Newcastle.
As Tigers pathways manager Peter Stevens told The Leader after last Saturday's training run in Tamworth they were "all over the shop" in that game, highlighting communication as a key thing they need to improve if they want to do well in the competition.
On the flip side of that, Tickle has been impressed with their "work through the middle" and will be looking to the "middle forwards" to continue that and lay the platform.
They play at 10am, the 18s following at 11.20 in their Laurie Daley Cup opener.
They won both of their trials.
"Beat Western six tries to three and Newcastle four tries to three," coach Darryl Rando told Group 4 Media after the session at Farrer.
"Having that second trial was good for us. The boys have improved every week and we had a very good day today."
Logan Spinks will captain them with Callum Dowell appointed vice-captain.
"We didn't win a game last year but we have a good side this year," Rando said.
Both sides will train in Armidale on Friday afternoon before continuing on to Coffs.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGER UNDER 18's: 1 Charlie Henderson (Werris Creek), 2 Keandre Johnson-Vale (Armidale), 3 Cooper Meldrum (Singleton), 4 John O'Leary-Doyle (Dungowan), 5 Brodie Campbell (Guyra), 6 Jordan Hamlin (Farrer), 7 Callum Dowell vc (Scone), 8 Gabriel Stafa ( Singleton), 9 Talon Harrington (Scone), 10 Brady Roser (Scone), 11 Dylan Keane (Scone), 12 Logan Spinks capt (Farrer), 13 Braydon Allen (Dungowan), 14 Kaleb Hope (Glen Innes), 15 Nathaniel Follington (Farrer), 16 Rowdy Laudlaw-Hodge), 17 Lachlan Bonnell (Dungowan), 18 Jack Foley (Scone). Coach Darryl Rando (Scone).
GREATER NORTHERN TIGER UNDER 16's: 1 Reece Josephson (Farrer), 2 Charlie Lennard (Singleton), 3 Jake Botfield (Denman), 4 Darcy Wallace (Denman), 5 Jackson Moore (North Tamworth), 6 Riley Fitzsimmons (Singleton), 7 Hayden Davidson (Singleton), 8 Nate Rothall (Denman), 9 Darcy Weatherall (Narrabri), 10 Toby Jamieson (Singleton), 11 Dustin Wyrzykowski capt (Farrer), 12 Ryan Schafer (Muswellbrook), 13 Rave Brazier (Guyra), 14 Jack Anderson (Narrabri), 15 Cooper Wilson (Guyra), 16 Braydon Nean (North Tamworth), 17 Lincoln Browning (Narrabri), 18 Samuel Archer (Farrer). Coach - Cody Tickle (Werris Creek).
