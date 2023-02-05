THE NUMBER of properties listed for auction by council as a "last resort" to claw back unpaid rates has reduced significantly.
In July last year, 39 properties in Tamworth and surrounds were thrown on the chopping block as a warning to owners accruing unpaid rates and charges.
That figure has dropped to 12 Tamworth properties, and six properties in the Barraba and Manilla area, to be auctioned in March.
A total of $116,000 has been paid so far, and with some payment schedules in place, there is more cash headed Tamworth Regional Council's way.
READ MORE:
The sale of property for outstanding rates and charges is a "last resort", mayor Russell Webb said.
"It happens only when prior attempts to collect outstanding rates and charges over at least a five-year period have not achieved the desired result," he said.
To get rates repaid was the intention behind listing the properties, Cr Webb said.
"The best intention of ours is for people to be able to pay their rates and retain ownership of the properties involved," he said.
"We're always looking to try and assist those people that have struggled to pay rates to get back on top, and be able to pay those rates so they can retain ownership of the properties in their name."
Council hopes the diminished number will reduce further before the date of the auctions, and will continue to work with ratepayers who want to pay.
"It's not council's money, it's community money," Cr Webb said.
"And the community needs all the money they can get so that the council can deliver the services that are required to make our city a liveable place."
Tamworth properties will be auctioned on March 1 at 6pm at the community centre, and the remaining properties will be auctioned at 11am on March 9 at Manilla RSL Club.
Council will retain only the funds it is owed when a property is sold at auction. Any excess money paid greater than the money owed will be held in a trust for those with estates, or interest in the land at the time of sale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.