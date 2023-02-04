In the time since Nat Young last played at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships, he's represented his country, made his first grade debut for his beloved South Tamworth, and developed as both a cricketer and a leader.
After a two year hiatus due to COVID the tournament is returning to the crease and will get underway in Brisbane tomorrow.
Part of the NSW intellectual disability side that played in Geelong three years ago, this time Young's bringing a friend with him.
South Tamworth club-mate Chris Aslin will pad up alongside him.
The 40-year-old's excitement was palpable as he spoke with The Leader on the back deck of Young's house ahead of what promises to be one of the biggest thrills of his cricketting life.
This year he will have the added honour of co-captaining the side. Learning of the appointment at their final training session last Sunday, he said it came as a shock.
"I wasn't expecting it," he said.
"The coach didn't pull me aside or anything, he told me in front of everyone."
It's not a position he's unfamiliar with, filling in as captain for their first two games last time, after the captain was waylaid due to problems with his flights.
Having played a lot of cricket at Souths together over the years, Young and Aslin are looking forward to uniting in state colours and hopefully helping NSW improve on their showing last time round. They didn't manage to win a game.
Aslin is one of a few new faces this year.
He's been playing with Souths for about 20 years and was awarded Life Membership last year.
"I wouldn't change it for the world," he said.
"It's a great club and the blokes you play with are good blokes."
"They know I have a disability but they don't treat you like you've got a disability."
Vice-captain of the club's third grade side, he usually opens the bowling for them and until a couple of recent injuries had been consistently among the wickets for them to sit in the top five in the leading wickettakers.
"I've popped my calf twice and got a bit of a knee injury, but it's feeling better each day," he said.
He initially did his calf mid-spell the first game back after Christmas, and hasn't played since. Consequently he isn't expecting too much of himself next week; he's just hoping he can "contribute in some way".
Predominantly a bowler, he can hold a bat but there isn't a lot of finesse about it.
"I'm a slogger," he admitted, adding jokingly that he "likes to hit sixes so I don't have to run".
He usually comes in around nine, but does boast a 35 this season.
Young is the opposite - batting is more his strength - and he'll be one of their key weapons with the bat. He'll also likely do a fair bit of bowling.
Last championships the first time he had played at that level, he goes in this time feeling a lot more confident and a lot less nervous. He knows what to expect.
He is also carrying in pretty good form. He sits fourth in the batting stats for second grade with 205 runs at an average of 29.29 (according to My Cricket) and is fresh from a man of the match winning 57 last round.
His second half-century of the season - his previous he incidentally also scored 57 - he said it was a good confidence booster for the nationals.
They headed down to Sydney on Friday, ready to fly north with their NSW team-mates on Saturday and hit the pitch on Sunday.
It will be a bit of a litmus test to start drawing Victoria, who are one of the favourites, first-up.
"They've got four or five Australian players," Young said.
Conversely he is the only one in the NSW team.
