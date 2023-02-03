The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Narrabri High School teacher Joshua Roberts-Garnsey to run for Labor in Barwon

AH
By Allison Hore
February 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrabri High School science teacher Joshua Roberts-Garnsey will run for Labor in the seat of Barwon. Picture supplied

A HIGH SCHOOL teacher from the North West will run for Labor in the seat of Barwon in the upcoming state election and has put forward healthcare, housing and education as his top priorities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.