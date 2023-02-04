"We've gotta get these things under control."
Eric Fair has been fighting the spread of invasive mynas and other pest birds since 2007, stopping them from displacing native bird species by building traps and spreading awareness.
"There's more than 650 traps out there somewhere. How many are being used and how many are parked in sheds we don't know," Mr Fair said with a laugh.
The 92-year old spends four to five hours on each trap, selling them at cost to members of the local community.
The aim of the traps is to catch common mynas (sometimes referred to as Indian mynas), since they pose a threat to local wildlife by overhunting local insects and attacking chicks of other species.
They're also terrible neighbours to birds and humans alike, making extra nests other birds can't use just to increase their territory and carrying mites that can spread disease.
But Tamworth Birdwatchers are on the frontline, repelling the myna invasion, helping Mr Fair build traps and delivering them to the community.
"We've been trying to educate the Tamworth community about common myna control for quite a number of years, because we've realised the common myna is displacing our native bird species," President of Tamworth Birdwatchers Denise Kane said.
The group have crafted a detailed brochure on the invasive myna as part of their efforts to spread awareness, though they said a big help would be support from the Tamworth Regional Council.
Ms Kane said they're hoping the council can provide a facility for humane disposal of the birds, as the thought of euthanising trapped mynas can be too much for some.
"A lot of other regional councils are already on board in doing such things. They're not relying on community groups like us," Ms Kane said.
According to Ms Kane, Tamworth Birdwatchers wrote to the council five years ago with a proposal for a euthanisation centre, and were told individuals could have the birds disposed of at the local pound for $3 each.
"That's totally unrealistic given the number of myna birds there are," Ms Kane said.
Other attempts to control the myna population illustrate Ms Kane's point, with users of the Tamworth Indian Myna Control Program Facebook Group regularly posting counts of dozens of trapped birds, with some individuals capturing more than one hundred each month.
Members of this group also rely on Mr Fair for his traps, meaning he'll have a steady stream of demand as the group has recently ballooned in size, attracting more than 300 members.
"The price of wire has gone up quite a bit recently, so I'll have to start selling them at $40 each (up from $30), but the traps have always been here and they'll keep coming," Mr Fair said.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
