The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Extreme fire danger warning issued, total fire bans in place for North West area, Northern Slopes in for high fire warning

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RFS has issued a total fire ban for parts of the region with extreme conditions expected on Friday. Picture from file

FIREFIGHTERS are on stand-by for some of the worst conditions they've faced this summer with extreme fire danger to bake parts of the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.