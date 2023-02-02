FIREFIGHTERS are on stand-by for some of the worst conditions they've faced this summer with extreme fire danger to bake parts of the region.
A total fire ban has been issued for the North West zone - which covers the Narrabri, Moree Plains, Warrumbungle and Walgett council areas - for Friday with an extreme fire rating to test crews, should a fire break out.
It's the only total fire ban and extreme warning for the state with winds expected to hit 35km per hour in the morning amid temperatures of about 35 degrees.
In the Northern Slopes zone - which covers the Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains, Gwydir, Inverell - a high fire danger is in place for Friday and Saturday but all fire permits have been suspended.
In the New England area - which covers Walcha, Armidale, Uralla, Glen Innes and Tenterfield - a high fire danger warning is in place for Friday and Saturday.
No new fire permits will be issued by the North West or Namoi Gwydir areas, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) said.
The total fire ban means no open fires, no coal or wood fire barbecues are allowed, and welding in the open is also prohibited.
This week, crews have been racing to get fires in the Bingara area, and Kaputar area under control ahead of the worsening conditions on Friday.
The RFS said that the extreme warning was as a result of wind, grass growth and weather, and "these are dangerous fire conditions".
The agency warns residents should reconsider travel through bushfire risk areas, and ensure they have bushfire survival plan in case an emergency breaks out.
