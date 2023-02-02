THE TAMWORTH Country Music Festival is the gift that keeps on giving. The event raised $5,100 towards making a stay at the Ronald McDonald House a little less scary for sick kids.
Funds were raised on the ground during the Golden Gig talent competition, out of proceeds from sales at the McDonald's McCafe van.
Tamworth house manager Rhiannon Curtis said it was a "lovely" surprise.
"It was really fun to be able to connect with the community, be a part of the festival right down in the heart of it, and all to raise some funds to support families with a sick or injured child," she said.
READ MORE:
As well as the coffee cart contribution, a "phenomenal" $35,000 was raised at the annual Country Under the Vines at the Longyard.
That money allows the charity to provide accommodation for five families for longer than a month. Funds raised through festival activities means that timeframe has been extended another three weeks.
There are five rooms in the house, which can accommodate between five to 25 people.
Two of the five bathrooms have been renovated, with the rest set for upgrades this year.
"The more money we can raise, the more we can move out of the boring stuff, like the bills and the cleaning, and get into some of the more fun stuff," Ms Curtis said.
"To make the kids' time here with us a little less scary, and something that they can look back on for a bit of comfort, rather than what they're actually here for."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.