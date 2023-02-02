The Northern Daily Leader
Ronald McDonald House Tamworth receives $5,100 donation courtesy of country music festival

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 2 2023 - 4:30pm
Tamworth Ronald McDonald House manager Rhiannon Curtis accepted a cheque from Maccas licensee Adrian Sippel. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THE TAMWORTH Country Music Festival is the gift that keeps on giving. The event raised $5,100 towards making a stay at the Ronald McDonald House a little less scary for sick kids.

Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

