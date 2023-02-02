THE DEATH of Aboriginal man William Haines in custody was "preventable" and a "tragedy", but a court has heard failings in his care were not systemic.
The inquest into Mr Haines' death wrapped up in Tamworth court on Thursday, after two days of evidence, with no recommendations submitted to Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes.
Counsel Assisting the Coroner Michael Dalla-Pozza said in his closing address there were "quite considerable shortcomings" in the care Mr Haines received before he died.
The 37-year-old Bundjalung and Gomeroi man was found unresponsive in his cell at Cessnock Correctional Centre on the morning of April 27, 2021.
Mr Dalla-Pozza said the fact there were no recommendations put to the coroner "should not detract from the very real failings" in Mr Haines' healthcare.
"His death was preventable, and it was a tragedy that it occurred," he told the court.
The inquest examined the circumstances surrounding Mr Haines' death and any factors relating to it.
Mr Dalla-Pozza told the court the evidence had shown measures that could be recommended were already either being implemented or considered.
He argued Mr Haines had suffered a pulmonary embolism during his hospitalisation from March 9 to March 20, that it was missed, and that it was causally related to the embolism which ended his life six weeks later.
He said Justice Health had failed to provide a complete medical record for Mr Haines when he was first taken to hospital by ambulance, but in this case, it appeared to come down to "individual failings" rather than something systemic.
The failure at John Hunter Hospital to conduct a specific risk assessment on Mr Haines had also been addressed, he said.
Mr Haines was handcuffed to his bed while in hospital, and Mr Dalla-Pozza said while it was clear this could be a "harmful practice", the evidence showed "no clear solution to this difficulty".
He said preventative measures which can be taken in hospital should be up to the treating clinicians, not a sweeping recommendation.
He told the inquest Mr Haines' final diagnosis upon discharge of atypical chest pain was the "most significant failing" in the treatment he received, but a useful recommendation couldn't be formulated from that.
Counsel for Justice Health (JH) and the Hunter New England Health (HNEH) district Jake Harris told the inquest both bodies had made concessions and would closely read the findings of the inquest.
He said HNEH accepted the risk assessment wasn't done when it should have been, and that JH had not communicated a complete history.
He submitted that the evidence was balanced as to whether Mr Haines actually did have a pulmonary embolism while in hospital or if it developed afterwards.
Mr Harris said given what was written on the discharge papers from John Hunter Hospital on March 20, 2021, the care he received back at the jail was appropriate.
Mr Haines' family gave a heartfelt tribute to the much-loved son, brother, nephew and cousin in court on Thursday.
Deputy State Coroner Forbes is expected to hand down her findings in the coming weeks.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
