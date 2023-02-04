THE beauty of a circle is there's no hierarchy, everyone's equal and has the same opportunity to contribute.
That's the thought process behind mental health and wellbeing group the 'Men's Circle'.
Founder of the group Dale McDonald, kick-started the initiative after losing a close friend to suicide in 2019.
"It really put me in touch with the issues that were facing a lot of regional areas and a lot of regional men," Mr McDonald said.
On the first Sunday of each month, the group comes together to take part in a "collective conversation", to share their "wisdom" and "experiences".
Each meeting centres around a topic, and whether that's values, purpose, masculinity or success, the goal is to promote healthy discussion between men.
"Particularly in regional areas, there's a 'silent stoic' stereotype and this keeps you isolated," Mr McDonald said.
"The only acceptable place for a bloke to go talk to other blokes is at the pub.
"This is about creating a space for worthwhile conversation to take place without the influence of the pub and social pressures."
Mr McDonald said while attending a meeting might be a "scary step", the benefits of the group are worth the leap of faith.
"Growth really only comes from facing challenges and the unknown," he said.
"It's not so much about sharing your struggles or story, it's about sharing your wisdom and insights."
A meeting will be held at The Studio, at 1A Wirraway Street in Taminda, this Sunday at 3:45pm.
Participation is $10 per person and booking ahead is essential.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
