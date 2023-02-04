The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth's Men's Circle group breaks down stereotypes of regional 'stoic' man in wellbeing environment

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Men's Circle group meet on the first Sunday of each month. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE beauty of a circle is there's no hierarchy, everyone's equal and has the same opportunity to contribute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.