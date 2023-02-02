Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison has finished off the month of January on a winning note.
After producing nine winning drives from five meetings for the month, Ison had everyone on notice last Sunday afternoon as part of the Tamworth Harness Racing Club meeting when he drove the first three winners on the program.
Ison opened his account with the win behind the Jamie Donovan-trained American Mandy as the $3.10 race favourite, with a 2.2 metre win over Our Sweet Royale (Blake Hughes) and Ease Up Moby (Jack Buckman) - who was another 2.5 metres away in third place.
The following race saw Ison pick up his second win for the day, with Balboa Shannon. The $1.45 favourite had a 4.7 metre win over Runpoprun (Brad Elder), with Our Roys Dream (Sam Ison) 20.6 metres away in third place.
Balboa Shannon's stablemate Caesars Rockstar then produced a win as the $2.30 race favourite - beating Blissfull Identity (Blake Hughes) by 11.7 metres. Power To Bolt (Caitlin McElhinney) was 8.4 metres away in third place.
Ison will make his next racing appearance at Menangle on Saturday night in the $25,000 Club Menangle Waratah Final.
He will drive Prodigal Guinness, who will commence from the three barrier after winning a heat at Tamworth back on January 10 in a mile rate of 1.53.9 for 1609 metres.
The Broken Hill Bandit is about to strike again!
Moonbi trainer and reinsman Dean Chapple is once again making the very long sojourn to the Broken Hill meeting this Saturday night with two runners from his stable in Brie and Shannon's Shadow.
Chapple has also accepted a drive behind The Kerry Man for Dubbo trainer Michael Carroll and a drive behind Courageous Carmela for trainer Darren McInnes, which means he will four engagements on the five-race program.
After a win at Newcastle on Monday with Jogalong Blue, who showed his true winning form in taking out the Noel Carson's Pace in a mile rate of 1.54.6 for 1609 metres, Chapple will be ready for some more wins.
Jogalong Blue commenced at $2.50 and beat $2 race favourite Scotlynn Jiggs (Blake Hughes) by 6.2 metres, with Eiffel From Heaven (Tom Callaghan) 18.5 metres away in third place.
Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney will once again be an ambassador for the WomenCan Team Teal Campaign, representing the North West. The campaign started on Wednesday and runs until March 15, with the ambassadors wearing teal-coloured racing pants.
After driving a winner at Tamworth last Sunday with Miss Maravu for the Jarred Hetherington stables, Coney is in fine winning form.
Joining her as ambassadors are Grace Panella, as a reinswoman, and Melanie Elder, as a trainer. The duo are representing the Hunter.
Each time a female-trained and/or driven horse wins in NSW, Harness Racing NSW will donate $200, plus an additional $200 for every ambassador-trained and/or driven winner, to WomenCan.
WomenCan is a not-for-profit organisation that raises funds for pioneering gynaecological cancer research and education, as well as for prevention programs.
It is the eighth year that HRNSW has supported Team Teal, and TAB will also contribute $200 to WomenCan for every winning female driver.
Coney will be seeking winners at the Newcastle meeting on Friday night, when she partners with the Richard Williams-trained Hunk of Spunk in the second race on the program, as well as the TAB Carnival of Cups Pace with Out Of Dodge.
Last Sunday's Tamworth meeting saw Tamworth trainer Anthony Missen produce a training double including with Eagle Uno, who had a narrow win over Rainbow Jet (Jamie Donovan). Shannon's Shadow (Dean Chapple) was 1.6 metres away in third place.
Eagle's Uno's stablemate My Kinda Justus also had a close finish in taking out the Wests Entertainment Group Ladyship Pace over Tabra (Caitlin McElhinney). Lady Pebbles (Tom Ison) was two metres away in third place.
Both Missen pacers were handled by Maitland reinsman Blake Hughes.
