Stirling Osland's Kingstar Bullet has landed the coveted inside barrier for Friday's Walcha Cup.
The Walcha Racecourse is a track notorious for favouring its inside runners but the five-year-old mare faces a classy field in the $45,000 1440m event.
Jane Clement's last start winner Red Beryl is scheduled to race but out of barrier 10.
Inverell Cup winner Zaidin is the $3.50 favourite and has landed barrier nine.
Kempsey trainer Julie Lynch has entered her back-to-back winner Claptone and will emerge from barrier 11.
Walcha Jockey Club chairman Jim Nivison told NSW Country and Picnic Racing you need the right type of horse to win the main prize on the day.
"You need a good horse to win the cup; I'd say a good mid-week class of horse," Nivison told the publication.
"Some horses won't handle the track, because it is quite a tight course, but we always get some good types coming for the main races."
The once-a-year eight race-meet has attracted full fields while Saturday's non-TAB fixture will see lower class horses go around in five races.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
