The population of Golden Perch has "exploded" in the Northern Murray Darling Basin, a sign of a healthy ecosystem as years of flooding brings life back to the region.
Early findings from a Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) study, which began in May last year, suggest the floodplain's water quality has improved.
Since the first phase of the study successfully provided the DPE with information to assist in water management and biodiversity protection, a second phase is set for March 2023.
"This information will be critical in guiding future delivery of our floodplain harvesting policy and water sharing plans, enabling us to make necessary adjustments to get the balance right," DPE Chief Knowledge Officer Mitchell Isaacs said.
Another finding of the program's first phase is a close link between fauna richness and the size of the floodplain pool.
The study is the first of its kind for the Border Rivers, Namoi, Gwydir and Barwon-Darling catchments, and the timing is ideal for scientists as the Basin is at its highest levels in years.
"When you have healthy floodplains, you have healthy wildlife habitats. Collecting samples of eDNA from lagoons, waterholes and billabongs tells us a lot about the creatures that live here, but more importantly it tells us a lot about water quality and how it impacts these ecosystems," Mr Isaacs said.
The study comes after some tension in regional NSW between the government and illegal flood works restricting water flow.
From 30 January the DPE has been deploying compliance officers to the Gwydir and Barwon-Darling regions to oversee the removal of dozens of unauthorised structures in the region.
These structures include levees, embankments, roads, or dams.
"We found every scenario when teams hit the ground," Executive Director of Water Planning for the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, Giselle Howard said
More officers are to be sent to the Macquarie, Barwon-Darling and Namoi valleys in 2023.
Despite the government's efforts, wildlife activists are not impressed, blaming "appalling" water management for the disappearance of Murray Cod from multiple areas in the Darling River.
"While it's great to see inland rivers and wetlands full of water now, the floods are not enough to combat terrible water management decisions that have led to this disaster," Nature Conservation Council Chief Executive Officer, Jacqui Mumford said.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
