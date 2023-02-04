The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Golden Perch and other wildlife revitalise the Northern Murray Darling Basin

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 5 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy rainfall over the past year has contributed to the return of fish, frogs, and other acquatic critters to over 20 floodplains in Northern NSW. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The population of Golden Perch has "exploded" in the Northern Murray Darling Basin, a sign of a healthy ecosystem as years of flooding brings life back to the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.