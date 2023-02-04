A MAN who was on a booze ban when he was caught drink driving for the fourth time has been told he's a danger on the road and must make make changes to avoid time behind bars.
Tamworth Local Court heard Michael Roy Foster caught the eye of police by "going through a stop sign".
Although no one was hurt, he was charged with mid-range drink driving.
Magistrate Julie Soars told him the offending was serious enough to land him in jail, but a community-based custodial order could be made if he sought help.
"It seems to be he's got a very entrenched, long-standing issue with alcohol," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"He hasn't got a good record for alcohol-related offending and putting the community at risk."
The court heard Foster's record included a mid-range drink driving charge in 2008, a high-range charge which he spent time in prison for in 2012, and another mid-range charge in 2021.
For that offence, he was handed an 18-month good behaviour order and was told to abstain from alcohol.
"The magistrate was very lenient on the last occasion because he needed his licence for work," Ms Soars said.
"This offending occurred against that background."
In court this week, Foster's Legal Aid solicitor Leen Abdelhamid confirmed he pleaded guilty to the latest charge.
She told the court of the difficult life circumstances Foster had been through and said he had shown insight into his drink driving.
"He's willing to take the steps he needs to go address any further risks he poses to the community," she said.
A handwritten letter from him was tendered to the court and Ms Abdelhamid said Foster had completed an intake for a rehabilitation program.
Ms Soars said his outcome when he is sentenced next month could turn on whether he could prove he was making changes and getting support.
"Find the right course for you ... let's see if you can make some real progress," she said.
"You're very unsafe on the road at the moment."
Ms Soars said the fact that it was a mid-range charge is what "saved him".
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
