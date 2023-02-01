The Northern Daily Leader

The Armidale School: TAS rowers on fire at Taree Summer Regatta

Updated February 1 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:31pm
TAS rowers Amelia Erby, Mischa Milostic, Jeanie Inglis and Meg Kealey prepare their quad. Picture supplied

TRAINING camps during the school holidays paid off for rowers from The Armidale School, who notched up numerous podium finishes at the Taree Summer Regatta.

