TRAINING camps during the school holidays paid off for rowers from The Armidale School, who notched up numerous podium finishes at the Taree Summer Regatta.
Crews trained and competed in singles, doubles and quads at the regatta, which was hosted by Manning River Rowing Club and was the culmination of a six-day training camp at Oxley Island.
Taking to the water against school and club teams from the Hunter Valley and Sydney, the TAS rowers honed their technique and teamwork, garnering strong results.
That included first placings in the men's D grade double scull for Henry Kirton and Toby Inglis; the men's C grade double scull for Blair Eichorn and Jack McCook; and the women's U19 double scull for Isabella Crawford and Matilda Cullen.
Crews also achieved second or third placings in the men's quad scull and double scull, as well as the women's quad scull, double scull and mixed quad scull events.
"The six day rowing camp provided our senior crews with a unique opportunity to spend back-to-back sessions on the water, building fitness, technique and crew cohesion in preparation for our three Term 1 regattas," TAS rowing coordinator Ben MacDougall said in a statement.
"The time spent off the water camping on the banks of the Manning River has also strengthened the bonds within our rowing squad more broadly."
TAS crews will next compete at the PLC/King's Regatta on February 25, followed by the Sydney Rowing Club Regatta on March 4.
The season climaxes at the schoolgirls and schoolboys' Heads of the River on March 18-19.
