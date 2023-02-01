AFL North West has said it will build on the "ever-growing interest in the sport" by introducing new junior age groups in 2023.
The upcoming footy season will see the introduction of both under-10 and under-12 age groups.
It will also see the introduction of a youth girls under-17 age group.
The move is designed to continue the focus on growing female participation in the youth demographic, AFL North West said.
Matt Crawley, the AFL development lead for Northern NSW, said the introduction of the new age groups is an exciting step for AFL North West.
Read also:
"The new age groups are needed due to the enormous interest kids of that age are showing in our great game and the new age groups gives them an opportunity to get involved in playing structured football earlier," Crawley said in a statement.
"Prior to this year there was a gap between Auskick-aged kids and the younger members of the under-14 age group.
"So players were waiting a year or two before being able to play.
"Now they can graduate from Auskick into organised matches much sooner."
While the under-14 mixed, the under-17 boys and the youth girls under-17 competitions will be played each week in 2023 in a traditional home and away season, the new younger age groups will be played in a gala day format each fortnight at rotating venues around the North West.
The under-10 age group will be a non-competitive format with modified tackling.
A key driver of the growth at the younger age levels will be the region's first AFL development coordinator.
Khobi Devine started in that full-time role this week.
The Gunnedah Bulldogs player said she can't wait to sink her teeth into the new job and broaden the participation numbers in schools.
"I'm looking forward to building further interest in our game through school programs and other promotional activities," Devine said.
"Increasing player and participation numbers in the junior space on the back of that will help to make the new age groups a success," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.