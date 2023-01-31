FUNNEL clouds which can lead to tornadoes formed over Inverell Dam on Monday afternoon.
Funnel-shaped clouds are associated with a rotating column of wind extending from the base of a cloud, but not reaching the ground or a water surface.
A funnel cloud is usually visible as a cone-shaped or needle-like protuberance from the main cloud base.
Local photographer Andrew Davis took a series of shots when he saw funnel clouds at about 4.30pm.
"I didn't see it touch the ground, but it came close," Mr Davis said.
Jonathan How from the Bureau of Meteorology reviewed the images and weather pattern.
He said the Northern Tablelands can be a "tornado alley" heading towards the Darling Downs.
"It wasn't a tornado and the main reason for that is that the cloud didn't touch the ground," Mr How said.
"It definitely looks like a funnel cloud that was trying to become a tornado, but it didn't quite get there.
"There would have been a lot of wind associated with it and a bit of turning as well, so it would have been advised to stay indoors at the time.
"We see things like this around the Northern Tablelands a couple of times during the year and it looks pretty impressive when following it."
Updates and advice during storms and weather events can be monitored at the Bureau of Meteorology website on www.bom.gov.au.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
