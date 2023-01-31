Communities across Northern NSW can get their affairs in order at a reduced price thanks to a charity promotion.
Solicitors in regional towns are donating their time to write wills for singles and couples, with 100 per cent of booking fees going to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) as part of their month-long "Wills Week" promotion.
Every year the initiative grows, adding more solicitors and extending for longer periods of time.
This year it would be appropriate to call it a "Wills Month" promotion as bookings are available from April 3 to April 28.
Solicitor Kayla Pincham said she's happy to see more firms participating as it gives locals more time and options.
"I think it's important for the Tamworth community to have a diverse range [of solicitors] to choose from," Ms Pincham said.
Local options for Tamworth include Carr Legal, Everingham Solomons, and Stacks Law Firm, with Stacey McAllan Legal and McArthur Legal Services Pty Ltd providing services in Gunnedah.
The firm Ms Pincham works for, Carr Legal, normally charges $200 to have a will written, but WRHS's booking fee is a tax-deductible $125.
"Ensuring you have a will, or an up-to-date-will, is not always top of mind, but Wills Week is a really good chance to sit with a solicitor and get professional advice about what will suit you best," WRHS Major Gifts and Donors Manager, Zeke Huish said.
Ms Pincham agreed.
"It's important to hope for the best and plan for the worst," she said.
She said it's impossible to predict all of life's outcomes, but a full will can help you prepare for as many eventualities as possible.
Bookings are open now through February 28 for appointments in April. They can be made online at http://rescuehelicopter.com.au/willsweek or over the phone by calling 1800 155 155.
