AN official probe into a train crash near Tamworth more than 12 months ago has been delayed again with the findings not expected before April.
The crash near Werris Creek on January 6, 2022, saw one of the drivers of one of the locomotives involved suffer minor injuries.
The NSW Office of Transport Safety Investigation (OTSI) is carrying out the official probe into the crash, on behalf of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).
The report was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022 but has now blown out and is expected in the second quarter of this year.
The train left the Narrabri North West Commodities site on the morning of January 6 last year, and was headed for the Bullock Island Graincorp site in Newcastle.
The three locomotives collided with the rear of a grain train number 5446 near Werris Creek.
The three Southern Shorthaul Railroad (SSR) banking locomotives were attached to the rear of SSR grain train number 5446 at Werris Creek in preparation to help the train up the steep grade of track between Chillcotts Creek and Ardglen.
Investigators have been told that shortly after the train left Werris Creek, the three banking locomotives "separated from the rear of the grain train" - something that is at the centre of the investigation into what happened.
The preliminary investigation found the grain train's brakes were automatically applied after the separation, and the train came to a stop.
"Shortly afterwards, the three banking locomotives collided with the rear of the stationary train, resulting in the rear wagon of the train lifting from its rear bogie and impacting with the long-end hood of locomotive L277," an ATSB incident report stated.
"One driver on the banking locomotives sustained minor injuries."
There was minor damage to the train, which was a bulk grain carrier.
OTSI carries out rail investigations in NSW for the ATSB and inspectors are continuing the probe.
"OTSI transport safety investigators have commenced collecting evidence from involved and other interested parties to determine the factors contributing to the accident and, other safety factors concerning banking operations and emergency management," the incident report said.
A final report will be released at the conclusion of the investigation, OTSI said.
