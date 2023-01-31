The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth pubs and New England breweries hit with tax hike on beer

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 31 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bar attendant Lara Knox and licensee Andrew Coutts behind the bar at the Post Office Hotel. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THE AVERAGE price of a schooner across Tamworth could get more expensive, as licensees must choose to absorb tax rises, or raise the price of a cold one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.