SURRENDERED cats and dogs have been held in cages just metres from each other, but with a new $1.5 million pound on the way, conditions are set to improve.
Conditions for staff and animals at Gunnedah's Animal Impound Facility have been described as "adequate but not ideal", by mayor Jamie Chaffey.
But an "exciting" announcement will mean a "better experience" for all involved, with plans and funding in place for a new state-of-the art facility.
Upgrades to the pound on Quia Road, will see dogs and cats held in separate buildings and an increase in the number of kennels and cages on site.
"The new facility will have the capacity to house double the number of dogs and triple the number of cats," Cr Chaffey said.
At the moment, cages for cats and dogs neighbour each other, with the facility labelled as 'mixed use'.
Cr Chaffey said there had been a huge push from the community for a better re-homing facility.
"The new pound is needed, we are seeing larger amounts of dogs and cats being brought to this facility," he said.
With $1 million coming from the state government, and Gunnedah council contributing $487,706, the upgrades will also provide better working conditions for staff with a new office space, vet room, laundry and storage amenities slated in the design.
The current building will remain on site and be used to house just cats, while the new development will be specifically for dogs.
"It will be a nicer environment for those people in our community coming to talk to our staff, or to look at the animals," Cr Chaffey said.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the upgrade would ensure "comfort" and "good conditions" for cats and dogs until they are re-homed.
"This is part of what the gold standard for animal welfare looks like," he said.
With designs finalised, the plans will now go out to tender, with construction expected to start mid-year.
