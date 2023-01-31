The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

State government announces $1 million for new Gunnedah Animal Impound Facility, designs finalised, construction to start mid-2023

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated January 31 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson with plans for the new Animal Impound Facility. Picture by Peter Hardin

SURRENDERED cats and dogs have been held in cages just metres from each other, but with a new $1.5 million pound on the way, conditions are set to improve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.