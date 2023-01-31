IT might be called 'Pensioners Hill' but the next generation are preparing to have fun at the lookout.
A brand new playground will soon be installed at the lookout in Gunnedah, so all ages can take advantage of the picturesque views.
The playground will feature all the bells and whistles, after a $196,051 grant was announced by Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson for one of the region's "best kept secrets".
"I would encourage anyone travelling through our region to make sure they book in a visit to have a look at the magnificent view," he said
It'll be the latest addition to the nature reserve, which is maintained by the Gunnedah Urban Landcare Group, after a wooden carved wedge tailed eagle seat was installed there last year.
A waste-art sculpture of an eagle was also installed to overlook the town, after a separate grant was awarded to the landcare group in 2021.
"A soaring eagle now flies proudly over the town and visitors can set themselves up for a picnic under the shaded tables," Mr Anderson said.
"I know these upgrades have helped in bringing more people up to the lookout.
"It's been a pleasure to work with the group to bring these projects into fruition."
Deputy premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole, said it was important to support grassroots projects and organisations.
"It's the little things that make a big difference," he said.
"We all know how important it is for communities to have a great place to come together, to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
