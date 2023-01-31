Group 4 have made the "disappointing" decision to shelve its proposed pre-season ladies tackle competition.
The G4 committee made the call on Tuesday morning to postpone the inaugural Wests Entertainment Group (WEG) Women's Tackle Competition until the end of the season after not enough players signed up.
Hoping for a late push they had extended nominations from originally last Friday to 5pm Monday but that still didn't yield the numbers they needed.
"We were hoping for more numbers but that didn't eventuate," Group 4 chairman Terry Psarakis said.
"It's disappointing but more disappointing for the ladies."
He said they could have proceeded "on a very much reduced scale" such as 7-a-side but didn't feel that was "fair for everyone" and "didn't want to dilute the game".
"The senior players and the captains indicated they'd like to see 13-a-side," he said.
The plan now is to try again for October/November.
"Hopefully the sponsors are willing to do that," Psarakis said.
As well as Wests as the major sponsor they had also secured individual sponsors for the four teams.
