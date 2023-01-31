Temperatures broke records in the Tamworth region in January 2023, despite higher than average rainfall over the month.
January saw not only the return of a "normal" country music festival, but also the return of the heat, posting 11 days over 35 degrees.
The last January this hot was in 2020, when the average temperature hit 36.3 degrees.
Temperatures will remain high in the first week of February, though storms over the last few days of January are forecast to keep the heat under 35 degrees.
Total rainfall for the month reached a 75mm (above the average of 50mm), though almost half of the wet stuff poured down in the final day of January alone.
Similar storms saw temperatures drop in the middle of the month, but the sun quickly broke through and raised temperatures to their highest in three years.
The hottest day was Australia Day, reaching 38.8 degrees, but that didn't stop Tamworthians from enjoying a slew of celebrations and ceremonies on their public holiday.
For others, such as the Rural Fire Service (RFS), there wasn't as much fun under the sun, as high heat means more dry grass for fires to spread through.
"It has been a busy month right throughout the New England Northwest area. There's been a number of grass fires and bush fires with varied causes," RFS Tamworth District Manager Bron Waters said.
Even in stormy weather the wind and rain can bog roads and fell trees, making it harder for service crews to contain fires quickly.
Despite Tamworth receiving more rainfall over the past two days, Ms Waters said it was "not widespread enough to say it helped on existing fires".
"All it's really done is made it too dangerous for the firefighters to be on the ground a lot of the time, and it also hampers and delays our firefighting operations."
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
