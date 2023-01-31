The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth region weather: hottest January in three years to end with storms

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 1 2023 - 5:30am
Storms on the final day of January brought most of the month's rainfall. Picture supplied by Godfrey Wenness

Temperatures broke records in the Tamworth region in January 2023, despite higher than average rainfall over the month.

