When Jamiah Hunt dons the colours of the Indigenous Australian team at the Big 4 tournament in April, she will have her grandfather's advice ringing in her ears.
"I look up to my pop Hunt, he's from Walgett, and he played in the World Cup for the Australian Indigenous side over 50s," Jamiah said.
"[He told me to] just rip in, play hard."
The 17-year-old is one of three players from Tamworth who will participate in the Oztag tournament, alongside Imogen Smith and Tylana Lamb.
Jamiah and Imogen will play in the under 18s Indigenous Australian girls' side, while Tylana will represent the under 16s.
The tournament will be the highest level of Oztag any of the girls have faced so far, and all three are eager to represent their home and their Indigenous backgrounds on the field.
"We're repping Tamworth, but we're also repping Indigenous Australia, so it has a whole different meaning," Imogen said.
But that responsibility does not weigh too heavily on their minds, as the girls are primarily looking to enjoy their time in Bateau Bay on the Central Coast, where they will face off against teams from Australia, Lebanon, and Rest of the World.
"I'm excited to play against all the different nations and countries," Tylana said.
Krystle Lamb, Tylana's mother, is also one of the co-coaches of the under 16s side, and said it is "a really big achievement" to have three locals selected for the Indigenous Australian sides.
"I'm just proud of them for putting themselves out there to be selected," Krystle said.
"To actually be selected in the teams, they had to prove themselves on what they've done and the hard work they've put in, not just in Oztag but any sport, just to show that they're keen and dedicated."
The tournament will begin on April 2. While Krystle said the Indigenous teams have "a lot of natural talent" and no doubt have a shot at winning, there is one match-up she really has her eye on.
"I think our number one goal is to beat Australia," she said with a laugh.
"It's a bit of a grudge match, but a friendly grudge match, respectful. Pretty much like the Indigenous rounds in the NRL."
