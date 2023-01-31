The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Daniel Williams scores half century for Tamworth Blue under-13s in big win over Tamworth Gold 12s

By Samantha Newsam
February 1 2023 - 6:00am
Daniel Williams produced his best innings of the season for the Tamworth Blue 13s on Sunday. Picture Tamworth Junior Cricket Association Facebook.

Daniel Williams struck his maiden half-century of the season to help drag his Tamworth Blues under-13s' out of early trouble and set them up for a big win in their Round 2 George Denton Shield clash.

