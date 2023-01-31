Daniel Williams struck his maiden half-century of the season to help drag his Tamworth Blues under-13s' out of early trouble and set them up for a big win in their Round 2 George Denton Shield clash.
Strolling out to the crease at Riverside 3 on Sunday with his side 2-12 against their younger Tamworth Gold counterparts, Williams had a big job ahead of him.
But he knuckled down and proceeded to produce his best innings for the season to anchor them to what would prove a more than competitive 5-161.
"It was a classy knock," Blues coach Hugh Gentle said.
"I don't think he gave them any opportunities during the course of his innings."
It was tough conditions to bat in with the heat and humidity "fairy oppressive" and the wicket also quite "tricky".
"There was a little bit of variable bounce within the wicket," Gentle said.
"[But] I think he was quite focused and determined."
Finishing unbeaten on 73, Williams played an important role, with opener Sam Rodgers (40), in steadying the innings after those early wickets.
"The two boys put on a very good partnership which allowed us to get some control of the game again," Gentle said.
They put on 90 for the third wicket.
Gentle said that is something that they have probably been missing in their previous games, that big partnership.
"From a coaching point of view it was really pleasing that we were able to do that," he said.
They were then relentless with the ball rolling through the Gold for just 26.
"We'd been to Ballina for the carnival just before and had good improvement during the week coming up against good sides in challenging conditions," he said.
"The bowlers found a bit of rhythm and form off the back of that."
Jayden Baker was brilliant up front and really set it up for them with the first three wickets.
The rest were shared around with Hugh Ward, Angus Davidson, Elias Watt, Jace Single, Freddy Blowes and Henry Ingall picking up a wicket apiece.
"They (Gold) didn't do too much wrong, they just got us on a good day," Gentle said.
The win took them to fourth with a Twenty20 double header against Maitland Gold and Moree this Sunday, and a 40-over game against second-placed Coalfields to finish the pool games the following Sunday.
The Tamworth Gold 14s meanwhile upset the Blue 15s in their John Kilborn Shield clash on the back of 48 from Riley Jones and Lachlan Mason's four-wicket haul.
The 11s also had a win over Gunnedah, however the Blues 17s and Gold 16s both went down to Maitland in their games.
Inverell's Will Marshall was another milestone performer on the weekend claiming 5-15 with three maidens from 10 overs in their clash against Coalfields in the under-17s competition.
