Deputy Premier Paul Toole says the NSW government intends to appoint an independent reviewer of Newcastle's port lease before entering caretaker mode in early March.
Mr Toole toured the port's fledgling freight terminal on Monday with Coalition political candidates, Port of Newcastle executives and industry representatives.
The visit marked the first time he had visited the port since the Coalition helped pass legislation which will allow Port of Newcastle to apply to remove controversial penalties which have constrained it from developing a large-scale container terminal to compete against Port Botany.
Nationals MPs including Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall have been pushing the issue to help make it easier and cheaper to move grain exports to the port from North West and Northern Tablelands farmers.
The Newcastle Herald understands the government has all but finished writing regulations to support the legislation and is now looking for the expert who will assess how much compensation the port consortium should pay the government for removing the penalties.
Mr Toole said Treasury was working "as quickly as they can" to appoint an assessor before the election after the Opposition voiced concerns about the legislation as it passed through Parliament.
"That is the intention," he said.
"We've made it very clear where our intention is, and I think the voters need to understand the Labor party does not stand and support the Port of Newcastle here with the legislation that was put through Parliament last year.
"I know Treasury is working very closely with the Port of Newcastle on this particular matter."
Port chief executive Craig Carmody revealed on Monday that he had written to Treasurer Matt Kean before Christmas seeking a review of the lease price, even though the regulations were unfinished.
"My theory was it just sits there on his desk. We've already written. We've already asked for the process," he said.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
