The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

One woman taken to Tamworth hospital after multiple people injured in Calala Lane crash in Tamworth | Update

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 31 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple ambulances were called to the crash on Calala Lane in Tamworth on Tuesday morning. Picture from file

UPDATE

One person has been taken to hospital after two cars collided in Tamworth earlier on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.