The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Multiple patients being treated after two-car crash on Calala Lane in Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 31 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple ambulances are at the scene on Calala Lane in Tamworth. Picture from file

Multiple patients are being assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash in Tamworth on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.