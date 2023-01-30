Multiple patients are being assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash in Tamworth on Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred on Calala Lane at Calala about 8.50am, a spokesperson for Ambulance NSW told the Leader.
Several ambulances as well as fire crews and police are on scene of the crash, which has blocked one lane of traffic.
Ambulance NSW said five patients are being assessed for various injuries at the scene, but their conditions are unknown.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as emergency service personnel work at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
More to come.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
