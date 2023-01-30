Michelle Fleming knows what it takes, and the amazing thrill of achieving City success.
The Kootingal-based trainer experienced it with stable stalwart The Lion back in 2018.
And she believes she has another potential City winner on her hands in emerging star Our Boy Ollie.
The gelding hasn't finished out of the places in his five starts this preparation, and since breaking through for his maiden win in November has chalked up two wins and a third in a TAB Highway.
His most recent win came at Newcastle on Saturday, with the four-year-old fighting on well to get home in the Coastline Pools Benchmark 68 Handicap (1200m).
"It was a good run. He's gone through his classes and stepped up and performed every time he's gone around this prep, which is fantastic," Fleming, who is also a part-owner in the gelding, said.
Given a perfect ride by Mitchell Bell, she said Our Boy Ollie "just did everything right."
"He got out, he settled outside the other horse quite nicely; he wasn't reaching or rip-tearing past, he was happy to just sit there and when he (Bell) did ask him to finish off he did," she said.
"I actually thought it was one of his best runs considering he'd travelled down and it was hot and all that sort of stuff."
Prepared to take the time with him and let him mature, as she looks to give him a bit of a spell - "let him go away and think about things" - Fleming is excited about what the future could hold.
"You know when you've got a horse that is another level," she said.
She knew it with The Lion, and has seen similar ability in Our Boy Ollie from early on.
"Even in previous preps, I've always said he's going to be my City horse," she said.
"You just know."
Only in his third preparation, she said he has learnt a lot this preparation and expects him to be better again next preparation.
"I don't think we've seen the best of him," she said.
She doesn't have a firm target but is planning another crack at a Highway "when he comes back in". The Koscuiszko is also on her radar.
"I'd definitely put him out there for that because he's a really consistent 1200m horse and he's proven on a wet or dry track so it doesn't matter," Fleming said.
"If someone did take him in the Kosciuszko they'd be confident that it wouldn't matter what sort of track you went on, he'd run a terrific race."
She also hasn't ruled next month's Country Championships qualifier in Tamworth but at this stage is probably more inclined to target that next year.
In the immediate her focus is Walcha on Friday, nominating Manabar for the feature $45,000 Walcha Cup (1440m) and The Lion for the Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m).
"He's (Manabar) a 10-year-old now and we've had a lot of fun with him," she said.
"He ran a good race at Tamworth last start, he ran fourth."
"Obviously 1440 is more ideal for him and he has been on the Walcha track before."
He ran fourth in the Lightning in 2020 and has placed sixth and 10th, respectively, in the last two Walcha Cups.
