More than 1.2 million students across NSW are heading back to school this week, and for at least two kids in Tamworth, the prospect is thrilling.
For five-year old Harry Crowe, starting Kindergarten at Timbumburi Public School is an adventure.
For his mother Liz Crowe, it's a "bit of stress" as she works out how to balance the school's lack of before and after-school care with her and her husband's busy work schedules.
As a nurse married to a tradie, she said schedules are made complicated by neither of them having a nine-to-five.
READ ALSO:
The Crowes live on a hobby farm just south of Tamworth, so getting Harry to school and his younger brother Ollie to daycare is another consideration.
"There's a few challenges around pick-up and drop off. It'll be a bit of a juggle between us and neighbours and friends," Ms Crowe said.
Thankfully, there are plans for Timbumburi to start offering childcare outside of school hours, but these plans won't come to fruition at least until March.
Still, Ms Crowe said she'll put up with a few night shifts and odd schedules if that's what she has to do for her son.
"I'm excited about his growth and to see him flourish and develop into the potential that he has," she said.
And what's Harry most excited for?
"Umm ... school!" he said.
There's also plenty of excitement in the Tink family, with eldest son, Darcy, arriving at Tamworth's Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School on Monday.
Darcy's parents, who run a cropping and cattle farm 50km Southwest of Narromine, are very proud of their son, both for passing the school's selective exam and for being brave enough to attend a boarding school away from the home he grew up in.
"You always get a bit nervous about your kids leaving, but they've gotta get out and about sometime," Darcy's father Richard said, "Other parents have been there and they've all survived, so I think we'll be alright."
Darcy's parents are hoping he'll have a good time at the boarding school, having opportunities for entertainment and sports he wouldn't get at their rural farm.
"Where we live is 50 kilometres out of town and with three floods last year it was astronomical the things we had to go through to get the kids to school for a long period time. We've only just recently had our main road to town still cut off by water," Darcy's mother Janie said.
She said she's grateful to Farrer Memorial for providing support to her family through tough financial times (their crops were wiped out by floods last year) and for giving her son the chance to explore his love for agriculture.
"I think [farming] is in your blood or not in your blood, and he's definitely got it in his blood," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.