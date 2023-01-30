POLICE are investigating after a cyclist suffered serious injuries when he collided with a car in West Tamworth in the early hours.
Officers believe the 38-year-old man was not wearing a helmet or lights and was travelling in the wrong direction around the Robert Street and Duri Road roundabout when the crash happened about 3.40am on Australia Day.
The rider was taken to Tamworth hospital with serious head injuries before being flown to Newcastle by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter for specialist treatment.
Police told the Leader inquiries included reviewing footage of the crash.
It was one of several incidents highway patrol police responded to during the double demerit period for the Australia Day public holiday, which wrapped up at midnight on Sunday.
A 21-year-old L-plater will have to front court next month after she allegedly led police on a pursuit while suspended from driving with a one-year-old child and 15-year-old in the car.
READ ALSO:
Police will allege the baby was not properly restrained, and that the woman travelled at speeds of up to 138km per hour in a 100 zone about 12.40pm on Friday.
Police said she was arrested when she stopped on Guyra Road near Gilgai.
She faces several charges including police pursuit; dangerous driving; and driving with a child not properly restrained.
She was granted bail.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said it was one of the "most disgraceful displays of driving" police saw across the weekend.
Meanwhile, another man was arrested during the operation after a short police chase near Glen Innes.
Oxley and New England officers interacted with 3700 drivers between Wednesday morning and Sunday night; issued 180 speeding tickets and about the same amount for other traffic offences; detected 10 drink drivers; 22 with drugs in their system; and 13 not wearing seatbelts.
There were no fatalities locally, which Inspector Wixx said was a "fantastic" result.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.