POLICE have warned any attempts by protesters to block roads to energy companies and other vehicles will result in officers being called.
Oxley police were deployed to Milroy Road near Gunnedah on Sunday morning, after landholders and locals blockaded the road to stop Santos contractors.
The group were holding what they called a peaceful protest to stop trucks from carrying out seismic testing for coal seam gas (CSG) on the outskirts of the Wondoba State Conservation Area.
A spokesperson for Oxley police said the group blocked the road, stopping traffic, and they were called to move on the group and ensure a safe passage for vehicles to come and go.
The spokesperson said police officers acknowledged the group's peaceful protest, but it can't stop traffic on public roads.
"Everyone has the right to protest peacefully and respectfully, but it has to be respectful of everyone," a spokesperson for Oxley police told the Leader.
"Blocking the road will result in police being called, like they were on Sunday, and officers have to intervene in that case.
"We just ask everyone to be respectful to one another."
No fines or charges were issued.
It's the latest peaceful protest by concerned locals, after about 70 community members gathered south of Gunnedah on January 24 to raise their concerns about the start of seismic testing in the Liverpool Plains and Gunnedah area.
The group have spoken out about the risk to food and water security for the region if CSG is approved by the government, and have warned the energy giant Santos they do not want them on farms or near local properties in the area.
Santos received approval from the state government late last year to carry out seismic testing for gas on the Liverpool Plains.
A spokesperson for Santos earlier this month said the seismic surveying was "low-impact" and "non-intrusive", and "does not impact groundwater or farming land in any way".
The spokesperson said the testing is not associated with the Hunter Gas Pipeline project and the company had "consulted extensively" with landholders and community members before beginning the seismic work.
