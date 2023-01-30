The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police called to peaceful protest against Santos on Milroy Road near Gunnedah

By Newsroom
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 4:00pm
POLICE have warned any attempts by protesters to block roads to energy companies and other vehicles will result in officers being called.

