The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Cricket: Tamworth over-70s finish one-up, one-down in their clashes against Mid North Coast

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tom Kellett led the charge with bat and ball for the Tamworth over-70s on Sunday as they bounced back from a loss on Saturday to share the honours with their Mid North Coast opponents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.