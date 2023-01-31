Tom Kellett led the charge with bat and ball for the Tamworth over-70s on Sunday as they bounced back from a loss on Saturday to share the honours with their Mid North Coast opponents.
As part of their annual inland tour, the coastal association brought up two teams with Tamworth and Quirindi each playing one side in Quirindi on Saturday and visa versa in Tamworth on Sunday.
Outgunned on Saturday by what Tamworth captain Terry Murphy said was the stronger of the two MNC sides, they enjoyed a good win on Sunday.
READ ALSO:
In what Murphy described as a good allround team effort, Kellett (34no) and Col Barton (16) set the tone early with the bat. Along with Peter Boyd (12) they guided the Magpies to 4-81 off their first 20 overs.
After then restricting the visitors to just 40 from their 20, Murphy decided to send them back in.
They got up to 106 by their 40, but Chriss Crowell (18no) made light work of the required 26 runs for victory, with the game over by five overs into Tamworth's second innings.
Kellett and Paul Lawrence spearheaded the bowling performance with two wickets, Mike Cashman, Boyd and Barton all chipping in with one.
"They all bowled pretty well," Murphy said.
The teams resident nonagenarian - Doug Crowell - even bowled a couple of overs. Murphy also noted his efforts with the bat retiring on six from about 28 balls.
On Saturday he said they were "behind the eight-ball" pretty much all game and went down by 50 runs.
Quirindi fared better winning both of their games.
"It was a pretty good team effort," captain Terry Cohen said.
In the game on Sunday he said they restricted Mid North Coast to 104 and chased down the runs one wicket down in about 26 overs.
Ray Bastian was named man of the match after taking 2-4. Rob Haling was another particularly strong performer, and "batted very competently" at three.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.