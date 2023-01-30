Eight-hour planned power outage to impact thousands of homes this weekend

A power outage to complete maintenance on the high voltage electricity network that supplies power to the towns of Barraba and Manilla, will impact thousands of properties in Sunday.
Essential Energy will work with a contractor to complete the work, which will involve replacing five high voltage power poles at various locations across the area along with various other network components that have reached end of life, between 8am and 4pm on Sunday, February 5.
Acting Operations Manager Northern Tablelands, Ben Lock, said the work is vital to ensure the ongoing reliability of the local power supply.
"These areas are serviced by one main powerline and electricity can't be re-routed from an alternative source, so it's vital that maintenance is completed to ensure the power network remains in peak condition," Mr Lock said.
The outage has also been scheduled for a Sunday to further reduce the overall inconvenience on the wider community.- Ben Lock, Essential Energy
"On this occasion, given the area and the number of customers affected, it has been possible to schedule the works in conjunction with the authorised contractor to reduce the number of planned power outages affecting customers," Mr Lock said.
Motorists are being advised that traffic control will be in place at various locations during the works and residents are being asked to follow all directions and detours.
"Significant planning has been undertaken, including bringing in crews from Armidale, Barraba, Inverell and Walcha to assist our Tamworth crews complete the maintenance work during the planned outage," Mr Lock said.
"We appreciate that planned power outages may cause inconvenience for some customers, however they are necessary to ensure a safe and reliable power supply and to also allow communities to grow."
The work is weather-dependent, and may be postponed if conditions are not suitable.
