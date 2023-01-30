The Northern Daily Leader
Eight-hour planned power outage to impact thousands of homes this weekend

January 31 2023 - 8:45am
Picture Essential Energy

A power outage to complete maintenance on the high voltage electricity network that supplies power to the towns of Barraba and Manilla, will impact thousands of properties in Sunday.

