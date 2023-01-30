DRIVERS will be taught a lesson if they break the rules in school zones as kids head back from holidays.
Police will be out and about reminding parents and other road users to pay attention to the 40km per hour speed limits and where they park for school pick-up and drop-off.
"Beware of the flashing lights," Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader.
"People who are distracted or not paying attention - they're putting the kids at risk."
School zones were suspended during the holiday period but are back in force between 8am and 9.30am on weekday mornings, and from 2.30pm to 4pm in the afternoons.
Inspector Wixx warned penalties for speeding and other offences carry more demerit points and more costly fines when detected in school zones compared to other areas.
Using a mobile phone would set the driver back $481 and score them four demerit points.
Speeding - by less than 10km per hour up to more than 45km per hour - can range from $211 and two points to $2778 and seven points.
"There are 40 zones for a reason," Inspector Wixx said.
She also reminded parents and carers to be mindful of where they park for school drop-off and pick-up, as parking too close to pedestrian crossings could be dangerous.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
