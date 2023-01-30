The Northern Daily Leader
14670 Goonoo Goonoo Road, Kingswood is on the market for $1.75 million

Updated January 30 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:13pm
Property of the week | 14670 Goonoo Goonoo Road, Kingswood

Acreage living one for horse enthusiasts | Munbilla Park, 14670 Goonoo Goonoo Road, Kingswood
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • 3-car garage
  • PRICE: $1.75 million
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • AGENCY: McCulloch Agencies
  • AGENT: George Barton
  • CONTACT: (0473 613 312)

Ideally suited to horse enthusiasts with all the facilities one could need, produce hay, fatten livestock or enjoy the open space of acreage living.

