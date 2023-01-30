Acreage living, one for horse enthusiasts | House of the Week

Ideally suited to horse enthusiasts with all the facilities one could need, produce hay, fatten livestock or enjoy the open space of acreage living.
Situated on the New England Highway just 3 kilometres to AELEC and five minutes to Tamworth CBD, "Munbilla Park" is on offer for private sale.
"Munbilla Park" offers its new owners the complete package as far as lifestyle properties go.
For the equine enthusiasts it's a turn key property providing stables, day yards, arena and round yard.
Have all your family and friends stay over or generate an income through Airbnb with two homes on the property.
The first is a brick home with three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with a number of living areas that could be turned into a five-bedder with an al fresco entertainment area.
The second home consists of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a large undercover courtyard.
Further infrastructure includes cattle yards, machinery shed, hay shed and workshop.
The country consists of black to sandy loam creek flats being 90 per cent arable excluding infrastructure.
Coupled with a 72 meg irrigation water licence, Goonoo Goonoo Creek frontage, bore and town water it lends itself to lucerne hay production, cropping or fattening livestock.
Features include:
