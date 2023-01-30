CAMPERS rescued three children from a boat and found a man clinging to a tree at Lake Keepit after the group became separated on the water during a storm.
An emergency rescue operation involving police, paramedics and volunteers from the State Emergency Service (SES) was sparked about 7.30pm.
Emergency services including ambulance paramedics, police, and State Emergency Service (SES) crews rushed to the dam, north west of Tamworth, after reports a 32-year-old man and three children in a boat had become separated on Friday night.
The calls for help came as a damaging thunderstorm swept through the area, a police spokesperson told the Leader.
A man who was camping nearby leapt into action and launched his own boat to find the vessel with the three children on board.
He managed to get them to a nearby inlet where they moved onto the shore to wait for the thunderstorm to pass.
Another member of the public, also a camper, took his own boat out onto the lake and found the 32-year-old man in the water a short time later holding onto a tree in the water.
"Due to rough waters they went to shore to wait for the storm to pass," the police spokesperson said.
Witnesses reported a police boat at the scene, while local SES crews from across the region were also able to launch boats about an hour later, as the wild weather eased.
Everyone involved in the rescues - including the campers, the man and the three children - were returned to shore safely that evening despite the dangerous conditions.
Police confirmed no one was injured.
"Police spoke with the man after the event," the NSW Police spokesperson said.
Thunderstorms hit the region on Thursday and Friday night, and more storms were expected to roll in on Monday and Tuesday.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
