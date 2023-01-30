The Northern Daily Leader
Rescue operation wraps up after man, three children separated in thunderstorm at Lake Keepit, between Tamworth and Gunnedah

Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
The rescue operation unfolded on Lake Keepit, between Tamworth and Gunnedah. Picture from file

CAMPERS rescued three children from a boat and found a man clinging to a tree at Lake Keepit after the group became separated on the water during a storm.

