TAMWORTH council will close the Port Stephens Cutting for five days as it carries out works for a future upgrade.
The cutting - also known was Nowendoc Road - will close between 8am and 4pm from Tuesday January 31 to Friday February 3.
Flashing road closure signs to warn motorists have already been put up at sites like Ham's Corner, with crews to "undertake inspections for future upgrade works, and carry out routine maintenance drainage works for 4.5km".
The road is often used by Tamworth locals to connect with the Thunderbolts Way to get to places like Gloucester, the Manning and Forster.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area, make alternative plans to divert through Walcha and then the New England Highway.
According to Live Traffic NSW, motorists could expect significant delays and light local traffic only would be allowed on the cutting during the planned works, but drivers should avoid the area and find an alternative route.
The roadway has bore the brunt of traffic and heavy rain over the past few months with several potholes littering the bitumen.
It's not the only link to the coast with roadworks, with the road to and from Port Macquarie from Walcha also expected to delay motorists.
Transport for NSW is continuing major restoration work from this week on the Oxley Highway at Mount Seaview to return the road to pre-2021 flood condition.
Single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements and reduced speed limits will remain in place from Monday 30 January at various locations between Knodingbul and Forbes River roads.
Short stoppages of up to 15 minutes may be required during work hours, Transport for NSW said.
Motorists are advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and follow the direction of all signs and traffic control.
