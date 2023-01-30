The Northern Daily Leader
Three adult male Tasmanian devils fly in to Barrington Tops facility to join Aussie Ark's breeding program

By Newsroom
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
Three adult male Tasmanian devils have flown in from different parts of Australia to bring "fresh blood" to the Barrington Tops facility and join Aussie Ark's breeding program.

