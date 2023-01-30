The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Narrabri and Walgett join Tamworth and other council areas online for boosted Live Traffic NSW service

By Newsroom
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from file

Motorists will soon have more real-time traffic information at their fingertips with the NSW government adding more local roads to Live Traffic NSW - including across the North West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.