Motorists will soon have more real-time traffic information at their fingertips with the NSW government adding more local roads to Live Traffic NSW - including across the North West.
Narrabri and Walgett in the North West went live with the improved Live Traffic NSW service from last week.
Armidale will join the Newcastle, Singleton and Muswellbrook local government areas to be included in a list of locations where councils will apply training to deliver real-time road information on the platform from February 23.
Tamworth council went live on Live Traffic NSW last year.
"We have fast-tracked the onboarding of councils who have been severely impacted by the recent flooding events, which is a major win for those travelling in and out of flood-impacted areas in NSW," Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.
"This means councils like Bourke, Dubbo and Forbes will be able to upload road closure and incident information to Live Traffic NSW in real time, which feeds data into third party apps like Google Maps, Waze and Tom Tom.
"We know Live Traffic NSW is vital during emergency events. When major flooding started late last year, sessions on Live Traffic NSW increased up to ten-fold, so getting more accurate data for all of our roads in the one place is a big win for travellers.
"In October, we added the first 22 councils to the platform and a further three in December. These councils have since communicated almost 5500 road incident updates."
Narrabri Shire Council said before it went live with the new OneRoads system, that feeds the information into Live Traffic NSW, council could only provide updates on its website or Facebook page.
"During emergencies like floods or bushfires, local traffic information is critical for motorists to make informed and safe decisions," council's Acting General Manager Donna Ausling said.
"Going live with this new system allows residents and those travelling through the Shire to have the latest information about our roads."
Under this new system, motorists can access information previously posted on council's website and social media via the Live Traffic site and third-party apps such as Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, and TomTom.
