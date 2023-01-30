Sydney pilot Magdy Malik claimed the win on the final day to cement the overall honours for the 2023 Manilla XC camp.
Malik flew 152km in his Advance Xalps 3 to finish with a total of 684kms, almost 200 further than runner-up Joshie Tie (486km).
Local pilot Luke Beresford, in his Advance Sigma, was close behind in third on 430kms and also won the Sports class.
Tie was meanwhile the best in XC class.
The Fun class was a race right to the end, Queensland's Dan Goddard prevailing on 164km.
In the women's international pilots filled the top three with German pilot Anna Pruem taking first place with 148km from Coralie Werbrouck (France) on 111km and Kyla Macdonald (New Zealand) on 86km.
The first time the camp has been held for three days, the only negative really was the weather.
After near perfect conditions for flying in the lead-up to the camp and good conditions for the first day, only four of the eight days were suitable for flying and the stormy weather around early and late in the week reduced the capacity to fly big distances.
Still more than a third of the field achieved personal best distances.
The final day saw pilots head north towards Bingara, with climbs to 3000m and regular clouds making flying fun and easy, albeit a little more sedate than previous days due to the lack of a strong tailwind.
Tie was second behind Malik, the Sunshine Coast pilot flying his Flow XC Racer 139km to just pip New Zealand's Ben Braithwaite (138km) in his Phi Allegro Light.
