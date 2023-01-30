The Northern Daily Leader

Paragliding: Luke Beresford claims third as Sydney pilot Magdy Malik takes out Manilla XC camp honours

Updated January 30 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
Sydney pilot Magdy Malik claimed the win on the final day to cement the overall honours for the 2023 Manilla XC camp.

